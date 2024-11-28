It has signed a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission after concerns that it did not adequately protect staff from discrimination and harassment.

The agreement, which is legally binding, sets out what the WRU must do over the next year to improve its workplace policies, practices and culture to protect its employees.

It comes after an independent review found aspects of the workplace culture at the WRU were ‘toxic’, and that sexism, racism and homophobia were not adequately challenged.

The review also found evidence of bullying and an over-reliance on non-disclosure agreements to prevent employees from sharing their experiences.

As part of the agreement the WRU has committed to introducing a number of changes.

There include mandatory training on equality, diversity and inclusion; introducing mandatory training on harassment and dealing with complaints of sexual harassment for people managers; working with an external adviser to review and amend its corporate workplace policies; reviewing the use of NDAs.

The actions included in the agreement are designed to be achievable and effective ways to embed the prevention of discrimination and harassment at the WRU.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: “Everyone has the right to a workplace where they are free from discrimination and harassment. Employers are responsible for ensuring their policies and practices protect their employees and create a workplace culture where staff can thrive without fear.

“As the governing body of Wales’s national sport, the Welsh public rightly expects the highest of standards from the WRU.

"This legal agreement is an important step in the WRU rebuilding the trust of its staff and the wider nation, and we’re pleased that the WRU has already started to make progress on the actions required.”