Charlene, 35, from Riverside, was last seen on CCTV on Tuesday, July 23, at the Morrisons Local shop in Moira Place, Adamsdown.

Her family said: “Charlene, we are desperate to have you home. We have been out looking for you and will continue to do all we can to try to find you, and to understand what may have happened.

“We would ask that any friends of Charlene’s or anyone who may know her, who may have any information about her disappearance to please come forward.”

Since Charlene was reported missing on October 23, officers have carried out a range searches of numerous addresses, derelict premises, vehicles, and open land areas across Cardiff.

A 45-year-old man and 38-year-old woman arrested in connection with the investigation are on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, from South Wales Police, said: "We can only imagine how distressing this must be for Charlene’s family and friends, and we continue to do everything possible, with the information available, to find her. We are keeping an open mind as to Charlene’s movements and whereabouts.

“We are extremely grateful to the public who have contacted us with information and possible sightings. These are all being fully investigated but unfortunately none have yet been confirmed as being Charlene and we remain very concerned for her wellbeing.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, could help us to find her so please contact us.”

Contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2400353044.