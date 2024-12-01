Ariella Robinson's dad, Lee Robinson, took his own life in May 2023.

8-year-old Ariella made a video as tribute to her dad which was played at 'The Full Monty In Ponty' an event held at Pontypool United Rugby Football Club last weekend.

Ariella's mother, Chione Matthews said her daughter is "so passionate about helping as she doesn't want other children or families going through what she's been and going through".

In the tribute video, Ariella holding a pillow with her dad's face on it said: "This is my dad and I love him to bits."

She said: "I lost my dad last year and I felt so so sad and it broke my heart a lot."

"What I miss the most is when I got to spend time with him and go to the park," said Ariella of her late dad.

The event where Ariella's video was shown, was organised by Ms Matthews and her friend Charlotte May with the help of the charity Andy's Man Club. The event raised over £3,200 for the charity.

Ms May's brother, Ben Taylor, took his own life in November 2022.

The friends have been advocating and raising money and awareness since the tragedies.

Ms Matthews spoke to the Argus about the impact of suicide and the importance of looking after mental health.

Ms Matthews said "there is a lot left behind" after a suicide and if more awareness is raised about the issue then perhaps more men would seek help if they are vulnerable.

Male suicide rates are increasing in Wales.

Ms Matthews' and Ms May's experiences inspired them to work with Andy Man's Club to set up the 'The Full Monty In Ponty'.

At the event, there was a disco, a talk by Andy Man's Club about the importance of the issue of men's mental health and where to go to seek help, and also five men went on the stage and did a strip dance.

Ms Matthews said the men felt empowered and said afterwards that because they had the confidence to do 'the full monty' they could now rethink about the way they viewed vulnerability.

(Image: Chione Matthews) Kevin Leonard, Terry Leonard, Mathew Jones, Kris May and Paul Wilkins at 'The Full Monty in Ponty' charity event.The brave dancers were Kevin Leonard, Terry Leonard, Mathew Jones, Paul Wilkins and Kris May, Charlotte's husband and brother-in-law of Ben who took his life in 2022.

Andy's Man Club is a charity that coordinates weekly peer-to-peer support groups for men in the UK. It aims to help and improve mental health in men through talking about issues they face in

Ms Matthews said they are looking to set up a Andy Man's Club in Pontypool. Currently the nearest venue to Pontypool is in Merthyr Tydfil or Abergavenny.

They are hoping to have the Andy Man's Club set up by the new year.