Two Gwent motor industry workers have claimed prizes at the 2024 IMI Skills Competition.
Matthew Ford, of Monmouth MOT Centre, won silver, while Teagan Whiteman, of Fix Auto Newport, came home with bronze.
Matthew won his silver meal in the Light Vehicle Technology class.
Teagan's medal was in the Refinishing category.
They are also now eligible to enter EuroSkills 2025 in Denmark and the biennial World Skills International competition to be held in Shanghai in 2026.
Azlina Bulmer, IMI managing director said, "The scores this year were phenomenal, with stiff competition to get through to the final.
"Huge congratulations go to the winners who are shining examples of the talent that is emerging in the sector. It is vital that we continue to empower individuals by recognising their skills and showcasing their abilities to demonstrate the rewarding career opportunities the automotive sector has to offer.”
