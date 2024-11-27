Gopher Zero is a cleantech start-up which says its tool is affordable and user-friendly.

Using it SMEs can create a compliant, public-facing CRP, hitting a key requirement for bidding on public sector contracts and partnering with larger companies.

Mat Thompson, co-founder of Gopher Zero, said: "Pressure is building on SMEs to show a clear plan for net zero. Our tool helps small businesses win business and empowers them to plan confidently for an affordable route to net zero."

Gopher Zero aims to help SMEs unlock green finance opportunities. By showing the business case for clean technology investments, the platform enables SMEs to gain support from stakeholders such as landlords, banks, and other potential funders.

With more than five million SMEs in the UK contributing approximately 50 per cent of total business emissions, Gopher Zero’s mission is clear - to make sustainability accessible and achievable for every small business.