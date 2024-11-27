A South Wales business man has raised more than £3,000 for Cancer Research Wales after completing a demanding international cycling challenge.
Mike Gahan, commercial director of SECUREIT, raised the money after a seven-day expedition along Thailand’s coast, cycling nearly 500 miles in the country’s intense heat and humidity.
Starting in Bangkok he pedalled approximately 62 miles each day, ending on the idyllic island of Koh Samui.
Cycling for up to eight hours each day, the expedition tested his physical endurance and his commitment to supporting his chosen charity.
Mr Gahan presented a cheque to Cancer Research Wales at the charity’s head office in Cardiff. The funds will go towards supporting innovative research and improving cancer treatment outcomes for patients in Wales.
