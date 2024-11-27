The clinics are being run by the local health board's School Nursing Immunisation Service for children who missed the vaccination sessions in their school or who do not attend school.

No appointments are needed - parents or carers can just turn up with children.



It comes as a study from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's public health nursing team shows a lower absenteeism rate in schools where more pupils had received the flu vaccine.

Flu can be serious - symptoms can be mild but can also lead to more serious illnesses such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

If your child is too ill to go to school, notify the school as soon as possible.

If you aren't sure if you child can attend or not, the ABB Healthier Together Wales website has advice about a range of conditions, including coughs, colds, sore throats and viruses.