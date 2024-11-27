Caerphilly County Borough Council has celebrated the official ‘groundbreaking’ on the former Oakdale Comprehensive School site.

The development will be the first of its kind for the council offering affordable housing alongside homes available on the open market.

Willmott Dixon will build 92 'eco' homes on the ‘Oakdale Place’ site.

The development is being part funded by Welsh Government and work is due to finish in 2026.

CCBC leader Cllr Sean Morgan said: “As well as providing high-quality homes that are affordable to run, our vision for Oakdale Place is to create a sustainable community where people choose to live.

"We’re also committed to ensuring the significant investment being made delivers much wider benefits and leaves a legacy for local communities; our partnership with Willmott Dixon is vital to achieving this.”

Cllr Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing, said: “As the national housing crisis continues, there is a struggle to build homes quickly enough to meet demand. So we recognise that we need to think differently as a Council and find innovative ways to provide homes for those that need them.

“Oakdale Place is an excellent example of this, by taking an unused brownfield site and transforming it into a community of energy efficient homes that, as well as helping meet increasing demand for social housing, will also offer opportunities for first time buyers get onto the property ladder through low-cost home ownership, in addition to open market sales.”

Ian Jones, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We are once again pleased to be working with local manufacturer ‘Caledan’ to Design and Construct the properties using a cutting-edge steel-frame panelised solution.

"The construction standards at Oakdale promise modern, comfortable housing that prioritises resident comfort and environmental sustainability. We are proud to deliver this project, which will continue to benefit and serve the Caerphilly community.”