An independent opticians is one of the three best rated opticians in Newport and Cardiff after receiving recognition for its expertise and high standards of customer service.
Julian Davies Opticians, established in 1992 in Newport, has seven practices across the region.
Its has been named among the three best opticians in Newport and Cardiff by ranking website Three Best Rated.
Chris Tannorella, director at Julian Davies Opticians, said: “We’re incredibly honoured to be recognised among the top three best-rated opticians for two of our practices.
“This achievement reflects our dedicated team’s commitment to providing exceptional eye care and a personalised service to each and every patient in our community.
“We’re grateful to our loyal patients for their trust and support, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations.”
