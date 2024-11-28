Fraudsters are targeting people with bogus offers of tax refunds or demanding payments to get hold of personal information and banking details, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) warned.

Millions of people are due to complete their self-assessment tax return and pay any tax owed by January 31 2025.

HMRC said around half of scam reports in the past year involved fake tax rebate claims.

There has been a 16.7% increase in all scam referrals to HMRC, with 144,298 received between November 2023 and October 2024, up from 123, 596 in the previous 12-month period.

HMRC said that it will never leave voicemails threatening legal action or arrest, or ask for personal or financial information over text message.

It said people should check the advice on gov.uk if they receive communications claiming to be from HMRC and asking for their personal information or offering a rebate.

Kelly Paterson, chief security officer at HMRC, said: “With millions of people filing their self-assessment return before January’s deadline, we’re warning everyone to be wary of emails promising tax refunds.

“Being vigilant helps you spot potential scams. And reporting anything suspicious helps us stop criminal activity and to protect you and others who could have received similar bogus communication.

“Our advice remains unchanged. Don’t rush into anything, take your time and check ‘HMRC scams advice’ on gov.uk.”

Anyone who is due a refund from HMRC can claim it via their online HMRC account or the free and secure HMRC app.

Phishing attempts can be reported to HMRC by forwarding emails to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, reporting tax scam phone calls to HMRC on gov.uk and forwarding suspect texts claiming to be from HMRC to 60599.