Sisman, 21, stabbed Lee Crewe, 36, on a residential street called Chepstow Road in Maindee, and was found guilty of his murder following a trial on November 1, despite denying the charge.

During the trial, the court heard that Sisman killed Lee Crewe with one single stab wound to the chest, in an altercation likely involving drugs.

Officers were called to the scene just after 6pm on Tuesday May 14, and Lee was found unresponsive with serious injuries.

Sisman is a convicted drug dealer, and cocaine was found in Lee Crewe's system after his death, as well as alcohol.

The stab wound penetrated Lee Crewe's left lung, after passing through his second and third ribs.

The unanimous guilty verdict following the trial was described by Crewe's cousin Joseph Ross at the time as getting "the best result we could possibly get without bringing him back."

Judge Daniel Williams sentenced Sisman to life in prison, with a minimum of 24 years.

"This was a murder committed in a public place, in broad daylight, in May," said Judge Williams.

"You attempted to conceal, and did conceal your clothes, the murder weapon, and your movements by switching off your phone.

“Your sentence is life in prison, with a minimum term of 24 years, the 190 days you have spent in custody will count.”

David Roberts of the CPS said: “Sisman was dealing drugs on the street in broad daylight and made the decision to arm himself with a knife.

“The CPS had to prove that Sisman was not acting in lawful self-defence and the evidence put before the jury led to them convicting him of murder.

“This case is another tragic reminder of how dangerous carrying knives in public can be.

“The family and friends of Lee Crewe have suffered a terrible loss and our thoughts will remain with them.”