For every £40 spent on digital gift cards this week, there's a tenner free, or a couple of pints in most places.

Greene King’s Black Friday deal is available on a minimum purchase of £40, up to a maximum single transaction value of £240.

So, a £240 spend would result in £60 free, which will be redeemable against food and drink in any Greene King pub across the UK.

The online offer is available during the Black Friday week, until Monday December 2 at https://greatbritishpubcard.co.uk.

This comes as new research reveals the average pubgoer is becoming increasingly financially savvy, with half (49%) saying they regularly like to look for deals when deciding where to go and what to buy.

As a result, more seasonal offers (51%) are the number one thing Brits say would encourage them to visit the pub more often.

Three quarters of people (75%) agree that December is the busiest pub period of the year, with barely one in ten (11%) saying they visit the pub less over the festive period than they do at any other time of year.

Christmas Eve has been cited as one of the biggest pub nights of the year, with more than three in five people (61%) saying they have visited their local on December 24 in the past, while 45% say the festive period isn’t the same without a trip to their local.

Anyone who cashes in on Greene King’s Black Friday deal can do so in over 1,600 pubs across the country, including Greene King pubs, Hungry Horse, Farmhouse Inns, Flaming Grill, Chef & Brewer and more.

To redeem, show your gift card when you pay. Any remaining balance can be used the next time you visit until the time of expiry.