Whether you’re in search of a vibrant city celebration, a laid-back beach escape, or a cultural adventure, there's plenty of options to ring in the New Year.

Ryanair's top picks include:

(Image: Martin Dworschak)

Vienna

One of Europe’s most enchanting cities for celebrating Silvester (New Year’s Eve), Vienna is known for its elegant charm and rich cultural heritage. Offering a magical setting for the holiday season, with festive markets, and spectacular fireworks over the Danube. Experience the city's historic charm as you join in the celebrations at the famous Prater Amusement Park, enjoy a classical concert, or stroll through the twinkling streets.

It pays to shop around and look at different flight days and times. Flights from Manchester to Vienna on December 31 are currently £42.99, with a return on January 1 £30.75 per person.

Malta

Escape to the Mediterranean and celebrate New Year’s Eve in the sunny island paradise of Malta with Ryanair. Known for its mild winter climate, stunning coastlines, and lively atmosphere, Malta offers a unique way to ring in the New Year. From vibrant street parties in Valletta to spectacular fireworks over the harbour, you’ll find plenty of excitement to welcome 2025. Whether you’re exploring the historic streets of Mdina, enjoying a festive meal by the sea, or dancing the night away.

Flights from Birmingham to Malta on December 31 start at £30.79, with flights back on January 1 a bit more at £91.19.



Dublin

Known for its lively street parties, traditional pubs, and festive atmosphere. The city’s ‘NYE festival’ features live music, performances, and a stunning firework display over the River Liffey, while its famous pubs offer a cosy spot to enjoy a pint and celebrate. With a warm, welcoming vibe and plenty of Irish charm, Dublin is the perfect place to ring in the new year.

These flights are slightly pricier overnight, with December 31 flights from Bristol to Dublin currently £102.99. But, go a day earlier for almost half price, with an early December 30 flight for £58.99. On January 1, the flight back to Bristol is £84.10, or £64.25 on January 2.