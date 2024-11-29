Four years have passed since a transport commission published a blueprint for improving travel around Newport, recommending a series of new railway stations and a more integrated bus and train network.

The Welsh Government has backed the commission’s work, and in October this year unveiled more detailed proposals for the city.

If the wide-ranging project goes ahead, work is estimated to take place between 2025 and 2030 but will come at an £810 million cost – with the Welsh Government anticipated to contribute £425m and the remaining £385 from the UK Government.

At the time, Welsh transport secretary Ken Skates heralded the proposals as an “absolutely transformational project” for Newport and the surrounding area.

A Newport City Council meeting, held on Tuesday November 26, heard frustrations over the pace of progress, however.

Cllr Chris Reeks said: “We continue to see the M4 at a standstill on a daily basis around the Brynglas Tunnels, which brings excessive traffic onto the streets of Newport, and creates further traffic and air quality problems as well”.

The local authority has “a duty to the businesses and residents of Newport to lobby the Welsh Government to look at road alternatives to ease this congestion and improve residents’ lives and the economy of our area,” he added.

In response, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who leads the city council, reiterated he had supported the M4 relief road plan which the Welsh Government scrapped in 2019.

He said Cllr Rhian Howells, the cabinet member for infrastructure, would travel to London today (Wednesday November 27) “to help lobby the Westminster government” on those road alternatives mentioned by Cllr Reeks.

“I talk to Welsh Government ministers all the time,” Cllr Batrouni added. “It’s not acceptable, it inhibits Newport’s growth and we shouldn’t accept that.”

Despite the call for action, Cllr Reeks also warned that removing Old Green Roundabout in the city centre – which is one of the projects proposed by the transport commission, and currently being developed – could be counter-productive.

“Ironically, Old Green Roundabout was originally built in the 1970s to ease the queues of traffic heading into the city centre,” he said. “But there’s a high probability now, that should the measure be implemented and the roundabout removed, that we will revert back to gridlocked roads and daily traffic chaos.”

Cllr Howells said the commission had judged the roundabout could be reconfigured “without an unacceptable impact on general traffic”.

“This project will see tens of millions of pounds of investment coming into the centre of Newport to modernise and update our infrastructure,” she told the meeting.

Cllr Reeks claimed many residents were opposed to the project, but Cllr Howells said the preferred option, following a consultation period and “detailed traffic modelling”, will deliver a “balance of benefits” for walkers, cyclists and motorists.

“I can assure Cllr Reeks that conversations with stakeholders are ongoing, and where issues have been raised and practical workable solutions can be found we will look to accommodate these,” she added. “As part of the Burns Delivery Group, we’ll continue to be engaged with various projects and will ensure that they achieve the best results for Newport.”

Following the meeting, Cllr Reeks, a Conservative, said he was “pleased” to hear a cabinet member would lobby the UK Government for funding.

He added: “Hopefully, working together with the leader and the Labour administration at Newport City Council, we can make some headway into resolving the continual daily traffic chaos that grinds Newport to a halt and puts visitors and businesses off from venturing across the Prince of Wales Bridge towards the city.”