A bowls club which lost its home to a fire has won planning permission for the building’s reconstruction.
A blaze ripped through Gilfach Bowling Club in June 2022, destroying a wooden clubhouse and memorabilia inside.
The site, off Maes y Graig Street, was later cleared and reduced to a “concrete slab”.
Caerphilly County Borough Council has now backed a proposal to restore the club following the “total loss” of the previous facility.
Designs for the new building include a viewing gallery, main lounge room, toilets, changing rooms, a kitchen, bar and storage rooms.
Council planning officers described the proposed replacement club as “modest in size, with a low overall height” and with a “simple design”.
They granted planning permission, subject to conditions.
No members of the public objected to the plans, during a recent consultation process, and in her application form, planning agent Beth Leader, of the council’s property services department, said local residents “fully support the replacement community building”.
