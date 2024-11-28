Andrew Holmes, one of the people running the Newport Winter Wonderland, told the Argus it was caused by a mix-up when a member of staff had put their jacket on the stand, meaning Geraldine Atherton's grandson did not win a prize.

Mr Holmes said: "It was a very wet weekend and staff had put their coat on the stand, which stopped them winning the prize. It looked as though she was going to win the prize."

It was the stall attendant's first day at the Winter Wonderland.

Mr Holmes said: "I found out who the lady was, I had her and her grandson down here and gave them their prize.

"Before she left she had another game and won another prize. She left very happy."

Mr Holmes said he was disappointed by the backlash the Newport Winter Wonderland received on social media following a video of Ms Atherton and her grandson playing at the stall and not being given the prize.

Mr Holmes said: "We are here to bring Newport and the surrounding area a fun time."

The Newport Winter Wonderland opened last week.

On opening night, another organiser Andy Rhodes told the Argus: “This was my dream, we have a good team behind us.

“The council has been very helpful. We have worked with them for the last two years and they have put their confidence in me."