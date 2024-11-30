With Christmas around the corner the BBC released it’s Christmas day viewing guide and whilst doing this simultaneously released a little teaser for the final ever Gavin and Stacey episode!

The synopsis reads: “In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely.

“Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the Baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.

“Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

“Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipman’s and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”

The teaser doesn’t give much away however fans reactions to this tiny snippet was priceless.

Barry and District News read the synopsis out to Barry Island Beach goers.

Here’s what they thought about the teaser!

Gavin and Stacey fans Ffion Davies and Cara Antony reacting to the synopsis on Barry Island promenade (Image: NQ) Ffion Davies 28 and Cara Antony 33 said: “I hope we find out what happens on the fishing trip.”

“I’d like to see where everyone is now and what they are doing, just to tie it up nicely I’ve been watching it for a long time.”

Gavin and Stacey fan Anna Snow reacting to the synopsis outside Marco's Cafe Barry Island (Image: NQ) Anna Snow 40 was outside Marco’s Café when we revealed the synopsis to her.

She said, “I think that’s amazing, and I just want to know what happens to Nessa we’ve got to know what Smithies answer is.”

“I was already excited and now I’m really excited they keep dropping these little Christmas gifts to us little images here and teasers there and now it’s upping the ante.”

We took a trip to one of the cast’s favourite ice cream parlours Zio’s.

Business Owner Ann Marie Burniston said: “I don’t think we’ll ever find out what happens in the fishing trip.

Zio's Gelato business owner Ann Marie Burniston with a photo of Ruth Jones and James Corden in the shop (Image: NQ) I’m gutted it’s the last ever episode and the cast they’ve been in here helping themselves to ice cream!”

As an older fan of the show Patrick Kennedy aged 74 wanted a nice ending.

Gavin and Stacey fan Patrick Kennedy with family at Whitmore Bay. (Naomie, Nia, Tina and Patrick) (Image: NQ) He said “Basically, I think we are all in for a happy ending it would be horrible if it just went on without us knowing what happened.”

“So, I think it’ll just be a good happy ending.”

With just 4 weeks till Christmas, we can’t wait to see how the final episode plays out!