The closure will be in place between 9pm and 6am on November, 27, 2024, and traffic will be diverted via the M48.

The closure includes the junction 22 entry slip road carriageway.

Planned full closures on the #SevernCrossing tonight:



21:00 - 06:00#M4 westbound #PrinceofWalesBridge J21 to J23



For a list of all planned closures nationally see below:https://t.co/PVjpRg6EhD#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/IbJi6vhM7c — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) November 27, 2024

The bridge is closed in the west-bound direction only.

This overnight closure is part of ongoing planned maintenance.

Work on the new Severn Bridge has been ongoing since July, as National Highways need to re-waterproof and resurface a 1km stretch of the cable stay bridge to extend the life of the road surface.