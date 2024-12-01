The South Wales Argus has had a look at property site, Rightmove to find the cheapest properties in Gwent, currently on the site.

As house prices have gone up in the last few years, people have been keeping an eye on the market.

We have made a list of the five cheapest properties in the Gwent area.

The cheapest houses on site at the moment are in New Tredegar, Abertillery, Abersychan, Blaenavon and Caerphilly. In descending order, here are the properties:

Jones Street, New Tredegar

Current price on Rightmove: £55,000

The most expensive property on this list is this terraced flat on Jones Street in Tredegar.

It is a three bedroom flat with a garden.

However, the Rightmove description says the flat requires some "modernisation" work.

Alongside the three bedrooms, two of which are double, and one single, the property has two reception rooms and a kitchen.

Jubilee Road, Abertillery

Current price on Rightmove: £50,000

The next property on the lost is also a three bedroom house which requires "modernisation" according to Rightmove.

The house in Abertillery is over two floors and has a garden and garage.

The house in Abertillery is over two floors and has a garden and garage.

Pentwyn Heights, Abersychan

Current price on Rightmove: £45,000

It is a one bedroom flat with allocated parking. It also has a small terrace area with patio and and an artificial lawn.

All this for £45,000.

Broad Street, Blaenavon

Current price on Rightmove: £25,000

The second cheapest property on Rightmove at the moment is this house in Blaenavon.

It has an open plan lounge and kitchen, a bathroom with shower over the bath and a double bedroom.

The flat also has secure private access.

It is located in central Blaenavon right by the Big Pit Mining Museum, Blaenavon Heritage Trail and Museum and the Ironworks

Heol Aneurin, Caerphilly

Current price on Rightmove: £16,000

The cheapest property on Rightmove at the moment is this building in Caerphilly.

It is a detached former taxi office which has three parking spaces and only costs £16,000.

It is not actually listed as a house on Rightmove as the site says: "The office could offer scope for numerous uses including but not limited to hot food collection or take away, nail bar or small office."

However, it is located an ideal spot close to the A470 for commuting to Cardiff or Merthyr Tydfil.

At £16,000 it is the cheapest property on our list. Have you seen anything cheaper? Let us know if you have.