The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Newport and Monmouthshire due to "patchy" fog which will be in place until 11am on Thursday.

The fog is set to cause difficult driving conditions, delays to bus and train services and cancellation of flights.

This latest weather warning comes off the back of Storm Bert, which wreaked havoc across the UK, including in south Wales, over the weekend.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED 📷



Fog across parts of western and southern England



NOW – 1100



Latest info 📷https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware📷 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/r3qwZCLqCt — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2024

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued in Newport and Monmouthshire due to "patchy fog" which will result in difficult driving conditions on Thursday morning.

The fog associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

Delays or cancellations to flights

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Patches of fog will continue to form with the visibility in some places falling below 100 metres.

"With temperatures also below freezing, icy patches will be an additional hazard on untreated surfaces.



"Fog will thin and clear from most places later in the morning."

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Flintshire

Monmouthshire

Newport

Wrexham

See the areas of south Wales the fog is set to impact this morning. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for fog and the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.

"Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel, may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company, and follow their advice.



"Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place in Newport and Monmouthshire until 11am on Thursday (November 28).