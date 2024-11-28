A yellow weather has been issued for south Wales as fog and icy patches are set to cause difficult travel conditions this morning (Thursday, November 28).
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Newport and Monmouthshire due to "patchy" fog which will be in place until 11am on Thursday.
The fog is set to cause difficult driving conditions, delays to bus and train services and cancellation of flights.
This latest weather warning comes off the back of Storm Bert, which wreaked havoc across the UK, including in south Wales, over the weekend.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED 📷— Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2024
Fog across parts of western and southern England
NOW – 1100
Latest info 📷https://t.co/QwDLMfS950
Stay #WeatherAware📷 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/r3qwZCLqCt
What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued in Newport and Monmouthshire due to "patchy fog" which will result in difficult driving conditions on Thursday morning.
The fog associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:
- Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible
- Delays or cancellations to flights
A Met Office spokesperson added: "Patches of fog will continue to form with the visibility in some places falling below 100 metres.
"With temperatures also below freezing, icy patches will be an additional hazard on untreated surfaces.
"Fog will thin and clear from most places later in the morning."
What different Met Office weather warnings mean
Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning
Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:
- Flintshire
- Monmouthshire
- Newport
- Wrexham
How to prepare for fog and the yellow weather warning in South Wales
The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.
"Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.
RECOMMENDED READING:
"Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel, may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company, and follow their advice.
"Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."
The yellow weather warning will be in place in Newport and Monmouthshire until 11am on Thursday (November 28).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here