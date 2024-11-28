South Wales Argus
Road just off A48(M) in city closed for car crane recovery

Marshfield Road, Cardiff, closed for car recovery by crane

By Sallie Phillips

  • Marshfield Road in Cardiff is currently closed to traffic
  • Police are on scene and dealing with the recovery of a car by crane
  • Diversions are in place and drivers should avoid the area

