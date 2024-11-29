NICO MORRIS, 33, of Argosy Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MICHAEL WATKINS, 79, of Cwm Cwddy Drive, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MATHEW STEVENS, 45, of St Lukes Road, Dukestown, Tredegar must pay £296 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.

TAMMY HARRIS, 53, of Picton Road, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JOSHUA CARTER, 32, of Aust Crescent, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £327 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

SHANE CANIFF, 38, of Charles Street, Tredegar was banned from driving for six months for speeding in a 20mph zone.

He must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIRSTY APLIN, 39, of Sir Bartholomew Grove, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £551 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ROBINA HUSSAIN, 64, of Adeline Street, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

DAVID SAMUELS, 32, of Blaencuffin Road, Llanhilleth must pay £727 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JAYNE NEWMAN, 54, of Aberthaw Rise, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

EELIN MCCOY, 39, of Holywell Close, Monmouth must pay £311 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

SAMUEL GIBSON, 36, of Windermere Square, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.