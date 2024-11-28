Nigel Merrett, who has worked at Arnold's for nearly 40 years and been in the industry for 50, is set to close up shop for good at the end of play on Saturday as he prepares to retire.

Having taken on ownership of the Newport high street stalwart from his father almost two decades earlier, Mr Merrett has decided that now is the "right time to move on" and take part in the next stage of his life.

Arnolds has always been a family business as Mr Merrett took on ownership from his father (Image: Arnolds) It was first announced that the shop would be closing for good this November in August, with Mr Merrett having praised the reaction from customers and locals alike in wake of this news.

After experiencing an outpouring of support from the "wonderful and loyal" customers in these last few months, Mr Merrett has paid tribute to them as he prepares to close Arnold's one final time.

Mr Merrett has worked in the industry for 50 years (Image: Arnolds) In an emotional message, he told the Argus: "After 50 wonderful years, it is time to say goodbye as I step into retirement. Arnold's has been more than just a business; it's been a part of my life and each one of you has been a part of its story.

"I could not have built Arnold's into what it is today without your loyalty, support and kindness over the years.

"Thank you for every visit, every conversation and every memory we've shared. Serving you has been an honour and a joy. I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wonderful memories, knowing that Arnold's success has always been because of you.

"I am excited to spend this new chapter with my wonderful, close family!

"I give you all my appreciation and best wishes for the future."

Arnold's Lighting and Electricals has been in Newport since 1808, but now the store on Skinner Street is bringing a close to a prolonged and distinguished historical legacy.

Arnolds has been part of Newport for more than 200 years (Image: Arnolds) The original Arnold's store opened as an ironmongers at Godfrey Road in Newport, and the site on Skinner Street has been there for over a hundred years, according to Mr Merrett.

The store also stood four doors up from the current site on Skinner Street, which Mr Merrett has run for decades with his brother Paul and close friend Paul Jones.

Mr Merrett will be closing the shop for good at the end of the day on Saturday, and we wish him well for retirement.