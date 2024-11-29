Lee Williamson became aggressive and claimed he was “kidnapped and robbed” after being jailed for 30 months earlier this year for cocaine trafficking and firearms offences.

The 40-year-old Cwmbran criminal was appearing at a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing as the state looks to seize around £8,500 of his assets.

Most of that would come from auctioning off possessions that include a BMW car, jewellery and clothes, prosecutor Rose Glanville said after claiming Williamson profited by nearly £20,000.

An outraged defendant fired his legal team before telling an astonished Cardiff Crown Court he had not made any money from drugs.

He told Judge Eugene Egan: “I’m not going to pay you a penny.

“You’ll never get a f****** penny out of me. You’ve already kidnapped and robbed me.”

Eugene Egan tried to reason with Williamson to no avail before the defendant’s video link to Prescoed Prison in Usk was severed.

Another POCA hearing date was set for the defendant, who has a history of violence, on January 15 next year.

He was sent to prison in April after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and two counts of the possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.

During that sentencing hearing it emerged that Williamson was caught with the guns after police searched his caravan.

He was found with an air rifle and an air pistol when officers raided his mobile home on Bettws Lane in the Henllys area of Cwmbran.

Judge Paul Hobson told Williamson then: “The police searched your caravan and your vehicle and they found a phone which provided evidence that you'd been supplying cocaine for money.

“That offence had been committed over a period of months before your arrest.

“I accept that the volume of text messages were not as great as seen in some other similar cases, but I have no doubt that your motivation was financial.

“You were using drugs at the time and I also note that the police recovered a significant quantity of cash, over £1,000 from the property.”

Judge Hobson added: “The police also found two air weapons, an air rifle and an air pistol.

“Normally the possession of such items would be legal and not an offence.

“However, you previously served a significant sentence of imprisonment and that made the possession of those items an offence.”

Williamson had been jailed for wounding with intent in 2008 and has further previous convictions that include assault, harassment and being in breach of a restraining order.