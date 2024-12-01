Newport East MP Jessica Morden brought a Bill to Parliament on Wednesday, November 27 which asks that “the Secretary of State commissions and publishes a review of the legislation and guidance relating to e-scooters; places a duty on the Secretary of State to promote public awareness of legislation concerning the use of e-scooters; and for related purposes.”



Currently, the use of e-scooters is illegal on the roads of Newport, as with any other area that isn’t a government trial area.

Ahead of the presentation of the Bill in Parliament, she asked constituents to share their thoughts on e-scooters through her social media channels.

More than 70 comments were shared by residents, with a wide range of issues, some of which were reflected by people we spoke to.

Ms Morden said: "Residents from across Newport East come to me regularly to share their thoughts on the use of e-scooters in the city."

In her speech, she noted the widely differing opinions of locals, highlighting that some have a positive perspective, provided they are "properly legislated and used safely", while others had a stoically negative view, citing the anti-social usage as a problem.

These problems are reflected in the opinions of those in Maindee, with many noting that are a "valuable resource" to those with mobility issues, but "must be ridden properly", and many people have called for them to have "public liability insurance".

However, there are equally also some who say they are just "dangerous", particularly when ridden "disrespectfully" by people in all black and "at great speeds", which people say makes them "almost impossible to see".

One resident, who did not wish to be named, explained that they have had "multiple incidents" with e-scooter riders who ride around at a great speed, acting "like a menace".

Nigel Merrett, owner of Arnold's Electricals on Skinner Street has called the e-bikes "an absolute nightmare".

The overall consensus is concern over the riders' behaviour rather than the e-scooters, with some people noting how useful these can be to those with mobility issues, with some describing them as "a great bit of kit".

A spokesperson for Gwent Police has previously said: “Anti-social behaviour, and any offences associated to it, is completely unacceptable and we understand the distress it causes residents and business owners.

“Our message is clear, such behaviour will not be tolerated.”