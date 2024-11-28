Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service at Blaenavon station attended the fire near the old drift mine near Blaenavon at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

It is not believed that anyone was hurt in the blaze.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 7.41pm on November 27 to reports of a refuse fire in the open near Waunavon, Llanelly Hill.

"Crews and appliances from Blaenavon attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

"The stop message was received at 8.21pm."