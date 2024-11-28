Joanne Crewe, is the mother of Lee Crewe, the 36-year-old who was killed by David Sisman, 21, in a dispute over drugs that led to Sisman to kill her son by stabbing him in the chest.

On May 14, David Sisman was captured on Chepstow Road in Maindee, Newport, killing unarmed Lee Crewe in a stabbing that pierced through his lung.

The judge believed he had practised that stabbing motion before.

.(Image: Gwent Police) Murderer David Sisman, 21At Newport Crown Court today, November 28, Sisman was sentenced by Judge Daniel Williams to life in prison, whereby he will serve a minimum term of 24 years before the possibility of parole.

Before his sentencing, the court heard a harrowing victim impact statement from Lee's mother, who was present with other family members including his father Dave, that described Lee as "funny, caring and loved."

Prosecutor Daniel Jones, who was acting as the junior for prosecutor Mark Cotter KC, read:

"I am Joanne Crewe, the mother of Lee Crewe, and I provide this statement on behalf of myself and Lee's father, Dave.

"He suffered as an addict for six years, and struggled with his mental health, though at the time of his death he was really trying hard to get better.

"In my opinion, the trial showed the worst parts of Lee, and I understand why, but for everyone who knew him, he was gentle.

Lee Crewe, 36, was described by his cousin as a 'gentle giant.' (Image: Gwent Police) "David Sisman has taken away his future. Lee always wanted a child - he said it would be his 'baby Crewester,' but now, we will never have grandchildren."

After Joanne spoke of the best parts about Lee, she remembered how traumatising it was in the days at the scene of his murder.

"I stood on the police cordon, just waiting to hear if Lee had died."

"Both mine and Dave have had our mental health deteriorate. I am taking anti-depressants for the first time in my life.

"Lee's death has made me feel numb. We feel less safe in Newport, and our house is quieter now without Lee there.

"Lee is the last thing I think about at night and the first thing I think of in the morning.

"The memory and pain of losing him will never leave and no sentences passed will ever be long enough."

Gwent Police were commended by Judge Williams for their investigation work during the sentencing, and later thanked by the victim's family.

Lee’s parents, Joanne and David Crewe, said: “On 14 May our world was torn apart when our son Lee was stabbed and murdered by David Sisman.

“Lee was a funny, larger than life boy loved by so many, and did not deserve to be taken at the age of 36.

“The last six months has been a living nightmare, but we would like to thank Gwent Police for all their hard work and the support they have given us dealing with the loss of Lee.

“Nothing will ever bring Lee back, but this sentence will make sure that our streets are free of this vile coward David Sisman, and hopefully make people think twice before they decide to carry a knife on them.”

The senior investigating officer, DCI Virginia Davies said: “In a matter of seconds, Lee Crewe was fatally wounded in a brutal and senseless act of violence.

“Thanks to the support of our community and the quick response of our colleagues, Sisman was located the following day, and we were able to piece together the circumstances of what led to the loss of Lee’s life.

“The actions of this dangerous man have devastated the life of Lee’s family and friends. My sincere condolences go out to them.

“I’d like to thank Lee’s family for their support throughout our complex investigation, and for their strength throughout the trial. I hope Sisman’s conviction brings some solace to them.

“Knives ruin lives and this case is yet another reminder of the lasting impact carrying a knife can have for all involved. If you carry a knife, it is only a matter of time before you use it, or it is used on you.

“As always, the public play a vital role in helping to keep knives off our streets. We urge you to report any information you have on knives in our communities to us, in doing so, you could save a life.”