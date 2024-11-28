A shortlist of 40 chippies in line for the award were revealed back in October.

Those on the shortlist have spent the last few months tackling a range of high-pressure tasks, challenges and interviews.

Now the list has been trimmed down to 10 finalists who will battle it out to be crowned the UK's best takeaway.

We are proud to announce the top 10 shortlist for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2025



The finalists will undergo one last test - a mystery visit which will determine the Takeaway of the Year winner, which will be officially announced at the awards ceremony in London on February 26.

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) president and awards organiser, Andrew Crook said: “It’s no secret that when you enter the National Fish & Chip Awards it’s not going to be an easy ride but it’s to ensure as an industry we keep pushing for absolute excellence as a minimum.

"Customers are at the forefront of what we do so it’s imperative that businesses are serving them to the best of their ability and that’s why we are validating the efforts of this exceptional group which has made it through to the Takeaway of the Year finals.”

The UK's favourite takeaways

Last year's Takeaway of the Year award winner was Caerphilly's very own Ship Deck.

National Fish and Chip Awards 2025: Takeaway of the Year finalists

The 10 finalists in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2025 Takeaway of the Year category are:

Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington

Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Mister C’s, Selby

The Scrap Box, York

Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven

The Fish Works, Largs

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff

Zero Plus Fish & Chips among finalists for Takeaway of the Year award

Zero Plus Fish & Chips (318 Cowbridge Road East, Canton) is the only South Wales chippy to be named among the list of finalists vying for the Takeaway of the Year award.

Posh Fish and Chips (Llandaff) was also shortlisted, but didn't make the final cut.

Zero Plus has tasted success at the National Fish and Chip Awards before, claiming the Marketing and Innovation Award in 2024.

It has also been well-received by customers, with Zero Plus Fish & Chips boasting a 4.7 star rating on Deliveroo from 51 reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Uber Eats (from 31 reviews).

Director and founder of BDSigns & BDigital (one of the Takeaway of the Year award sponsors), Barry Dickman, added: “We’re excited to see who will take home the title of Takeaway of the Year!

"To all finalists, you’re already winners for making it this far, and you should be incredibly proud of your achievements."

The National Fish & Chip Awards 2025 will take place on February 26 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.