Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate Sardi Hasani, 31, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Wednesday 15 May.

Hasani received an eight month and eight day sentence for producing a controlled drug of Class B after being sentence at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 24 April.

Due to the fact that Hasani, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

He has links to Swansea.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 2400237135 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.