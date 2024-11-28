A 31-YEAR-OLD who was convicted of drug offences has been recalled to prison.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate Sardi Hasani, 31, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Wednesday 15 May.
Hasani received an eight month and eight day sentence for producing a controlled drug of Class B after being sentence at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 24 April.
Due to the fact that Hasani, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.
He has links to Swansea.
If you have any information please call 101 quoting 2400237135 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here