The emergency services were called to Market Street multistorey car park in Ebbw Vale to help extinguish a fire. Market Street multistorey car park Ebbw Vale set alight (Image: NQ) Rubbish that was set alight broke out into a strong blaze whether this was deliberate or accidental is unknown.

South Wales Fire and Rescue attended the incident alongside Gwent Police.

Many firefighters were present at the scene and attended the event with a fire engine.

At least 9 firefighters were present on the scene.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at approximately 22:03 to reports of a refuse fire at a multistorey car park on Market Street Ebbw Vale.

“Crews and appliances from Tredegar and Brynmawr attended the scene and extinguished the fire using 2 breathing apparatus, hose reel jet and safety jet.”

Gwent Police issued the following statement: “We received a report of a fire in the car park in Market Street, Ebbw Vale at around 7.55pm on Wednesday 27 November.

Officers attended along with firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.”