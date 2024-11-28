On May 14 this year, Sisman met with Lee Crewe to deal him drugs on Chepstow Road in Maindee.

Things got heated between the pair, with Lee Crewe under the influence of alcohol and drugs, before Sisman, who was armed with a large knife, stabbed unarmed Lee in the chest, "in an overhead and downward motion" which pierced through his ribs and lung.

Lee staggered and fell to the floor before taking his final breath.

Sisman fled the scene, discarded his clothes, the murder weapon, which has not yet been recovered by police, and turned off his phone in hopes it would not be able to track his next movements.

The next day he arranged a "romantic date" in Bristol, where he was arrested.

Upon his arrest, he told the officer that was explaining to him that he was under suspicion of murder, that he was more concerned about the damage caused to his car when police stopped him.

He said: "You've smashed my car. Are you gonna pay for that bro?"

Joanne Crewe, Lee's mother recalled, in a harrowing impact statement read to the court, the day she stood at the police cordon on Chepstow Road, and learned her only son was dead.

"No sentence will ever be long enough," she said.

David Sisman denied the murder charge, but was found guilty by a jury after trial - a trial in which he submitted no evidence for.

It was not until his sentencing today, November 28, when he handed a letter to judge Daniel Williams, that he had shown any sign of remorse.

Representing Sisman was Tom Crowther KC, with Peter Donnison has his junior.

Mr Crowther asked the judge to consider Sisman's "immaturity" when sentencing.

"He has a teenage outlook on life, living with his parents means he has had no experience of independent living." he said.

It was also mentioned that Sisman's "intention was to cause serious bodily harm, not to kill" and that "Mr Sisman's family have suffered a loss as well, albeit incomparable."

Read more: Video shows Newport murderer David Sisman kill victim

Though, Judge Daniel Williams found no evidence of immaturity, and condemned how long it has taken Sisman to show remorse.

"The court extends our condolences to the family of Mr Crewe, especially to his parents Joanne and Dave," said Judge Williams.

"There was far more to Lee Crewe than the lost, angry man that was presented to the courts.

"He was a caring, funny and much-loved man, whose mental health struggles must have been as agonising for him to live through as it was for his family to see him go through."

"He saw his friend Sadie hours before his murder, and he was laughing, joking and playing with her children on the trampoline."

Judge Williams reminded the court of "the mindset of a man who chooses to arm himself with such a knife." - a knife that was described as "big and fearsome."

Sisman was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 24 years before being considered for parole.

"You cannot claim sympathy or mitigation from a man under the influence of the drug you were pedalling."