In 2019 The Ridgeway was bought by former manager Tom Musto, and he set out to deliver one of the best places to eat and drink in Newport.

After an extensive refurbishment, The Ridgeway was open to offer freshly prepared food, quality drinks and a friendly welcoming service.

The young team pride themselves on the customer experience and welcoming them into their home, where they look forward to guests becoming friends.

The Ridgeway offers an impressive array of drinks for any occasion (Image: Supplied) The Ridgeway is a community driven bistro with various different aspects including large outside area, comfortable and welcoming bar then leading to a casual relaxed restaurant.

Tom Musto, who managed The Ridgeway for four years, completed the purchase of the award-winning bistro bar located in Allt-Yr-Yn, Newport in May 2019 and immediately started an extensive interior and exterior refurbishment of the property.

After the major renovation, the restaurant and pub has cemented itself as a popular choice for locals and visitors to the city alike.

At the time, manager Tom told the Argus: "Although I left the Ridgeway a couple of years ago to pursue my career in the hospitality industry, the venue always had a special place in my heart.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working there and had excellent relationships with the customers. The pub has massive potential and when I found out it was up for sale, I acted quickly and was successful."

There is a young but experienced team at The Ridgeway and the aim has always been to develop staff to have long-term futures in the industry, with many of them having worked together for years, developing friendships and fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere that is regularly felt by customers.

The Ridgeway is dog-friendly, with well-behaved pooches welcome inside the bar area and outside, as long as they are kept on lead or close to owners when visiting.

Sunday roasts and burgers are among the most popular dishes according to customer reviews (Image: Supplied) The team have a great deal of experience in providing the venue for private hire and catering for many different events including weddings, birthdays, baby showers and more.

They are able to tailor these events to your needs and accommodate special requests and requirements.

Among the most popular dishes with customers include the Sunday roasts, while special mentions have also been given to the Ridgeway's burgers and fish dishes, in particular salmon.

The Ridgeway is open 11am-10pm Wednesday to Sunday and 4pm to 10pm on Tuesday.