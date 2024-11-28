Daniel Niinmae, 41, appeared at Winchester Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, November 27) where he was jailed for two years and six months.

Niinmae previously appeared at court in September and was convicted of possession of a document containing information likely to be of use to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

His sentence was admitted after an investigation carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales.

He was charged in relation to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Detective Chief Inspector Leanne Williams, head of investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing Wales stated: “We welcome the sentence handed down by the court today.

“This concludes what was a detailed, thorough, and complex investigation over many months by CTP Wales, assisted by our colleagues from Gwent Police.”