On December 7 and 8 families can enjoy Santa’s Festive Feasts and Grotto on a visit to the lake, near Cwmbran.

Breakfast sessions are available at 9am or 10.40am while lunch sessions run 12.30pm or 2.10pm at the Lakeside Cafe.

Prices are £18.95 per child, £14.95 per adult, and free for children under two.

There will also be a session for visitors requiring a more relaxed experience, available on December 8 at 2,10pm.

For more information and to book your place go to llandegfedd.co.uk/events/santas-festive-feasts-grotto/.