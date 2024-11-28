Santa is trading the North Pole for Gwent as he is setting up his grotto at Llandegfedd Lake next month.
On December 7 and 8 families can enjoy Santa’s Festive Feasts and Grotto on a visit to the lake, near Cwmbran.
Breakfast sessions are available at 9am or 10.40am while lunch sessions run 12.30pm or 2.10pm at the Lakeside Cafe.
Prices are £18.95 per child, £14.95 per adult, and free for children under two.
There will also be a session for visitors requiring a more relaxed experience, available on December 8 at 2,10pm.
For more information and to book your place go to llandegfedd.co.uk/events/santas-festive-feasts-grotto/.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here