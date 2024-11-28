The study by the financial business found the top three advice priorities across the UK were retirement planning advice, general investment and savings advice, and better budgeting.

Claire Trott, divisional director of retirement and holistic planning, St James’s Place, said: “While it is perhaps unsurprising that advice on budgeting better, investments and savings, and managing debt is more pressing at a younger age, now that individuals have more responsibility for their retirement finances, it’s more important than ever to start planning early.

“The retirement landscape is unrecognisable to what it was only twenty years ago. Future generations of retirees are grappling with unique economic circumstances, compared with their parents and grandparents, which will impact their retirement finances. It’s therefore important that individuals do what they can to take as much personal control for their future as possible."