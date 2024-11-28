The Well-being of Future Generations Act, which is the only law of its kind in the world, received a World Future Policy Award on Peace and Future Generations.

Fellow finalists included Rwanda’s Peace Education Programme and Costa Rica’s abolition of the Army and Neutrality Policy.

Derek Walker, from Cwmbran, is the future generations commissioner for Wales.

He said: “It’s positive that Wales is being recognised for its commitment to future generations thinking at a time when acting on the Well-being of Future Generations Act has never been more urgent.

“All around us, we’re seeing the consequences of allowing short-term needs to steal futures from children being born today and who will be born tomorrow.

“Climate change will continue to displace people around the world, including those already suffering from war and injustice, and those least responsible for climate change will continue to pay the biggest price.

“Wales’ well-being law demands we continuously take better action than we did before, for Wales and the world.”