The outdoor street markets, which will also feature street food, will run four days a week – Thursday to Sunday – from Thursday, December 5, to Sunday, December 22 from 11am to 4pm each day.

They will be based in the Westgate Square area at the junctions of Commercial Street, High Street and Bridge Street (near the Christmas tree).

The markets have been funded by UK Government via its Shared Prosperity Fund and are being organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District in partnership with city-based Green Top Markets

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “We’re really excited to be working with Green Top to deliver 12 days of markets in the city centre this Christmas.

“It is something new for the city centre and we hope it will help to build footfall in the area – providing a sales opportunity for existing businesses during the crucial Christmas trading period.

“If the markets are well used and well supported then we would hope to see them become an annual event – and bigger and better every year.”

Gareth O’Sullivan, managing director of Green Top Markets, said: “We are overwhelmed to be asked to support a local initiative to help bring more shoppers into the city centre at Christmas.

“As a Newport-based company it is an honour to be asked to support this and such a great idea.

“All the surrounding towns and cities support local businesses with Christmas street markets and it is great to be doing this for Newport.”