At a council meeting on Thursday, November 28, councillors were given an update by council leader Steve Thomas on the clean-up operation in the wake of the havoc that the storm caused in parts of the county borough last Sunday.

Mr Thomas said: “This has been an extraordinary challenge for the council and our emergency services worked tirelessly to respond to the numerous incidents around Blaenau Gwent.

“Despite our planning and preparations which are based on the available forecasts the intensity and impact of the storm went beyond anything we anticipated.

“The volume of emergency calls we received was unprecedented and at one point our out of hours phone lines were completely overwhelmed.”

Turning to the landslide in Cwmtillery, Mr Thomas said that recovery efforts are “progressing well.”

The Labour councillor added: “Clean up and remedial work are in full swing and substantial progress in clearing debris and re-directing water into an off-site drainage system.

“We are monitoring the site around the clock and maintaining direct contact with the displaced residents, council teams are supporting them with accommodation and other needs, ensuring that they stay informed about progress.

“Residents will be notified as soon as it is safe for them to return home.

“This is a time of immense challenge but together we will recover and rebuild.”

Looking to the future, Mr Thomas said that the council would need to work with other bodies to ensure that they are all better prepared for the “challenges ahead” as weather events like this are becoming “more frequent” due to climate change.

He told councillors that a review will be conducted to “learn lessons” but for now the council’s focus will be on “recovery and supporting” residents that have been affected by the storm.

“In Cwmtillery we will remain on site until all safety measures are complete,” said Mr Thomas.

Deputy council leader Helen Cunningham, who represents Llanhilleth, reminded councillors that this is the second time in five years that the village has been hit by flooding.

She said that she had been “knee deep” in floodwater in living rooms with residents who were “utterly shell shocked.”

“I saw scenes I will never forget,” she said.

Ms Cunningham added: “I have residents tell me they are now anxious every time it rains, and with this being so close to Christmas it’s compounded the need to recover very quickly and mobilise every single resource we have as a council.”

Ms Cunningham brought a resolution in front of councilorsl to set up a Flood Recovery Grant Scheme.

This will provide up to £1,000 for eligible residents affected by flooding.

This was seconded by Independent group leader Wayne Hodgins.

Mr Thomas added that this will be extra to any Welsh Government scheme or hardship payments.

Deputy leader of the Independent group, Joanna Wilkins, is one of the councillors that represents Cwmtillery.

She said: “It’s utterly heartbreaking to see what has happened.

“What we do next is crucial we can’t have people go through this all the time; we need to look further ahead.”

Her fellow councillor for Cwmtillery, Malcolm Day, thanked emergency services for their efforts during the emergency.

He said: “The response on the night was outstanding they worked wonders under the circumstances.”

Councillors voted unanimously to agree the flood recovery grant scheme.