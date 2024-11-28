This is part of the supermarket's new ‘Gnome Delivery’ service fleet which are fully functioning replicas of regular supermarket home delivery vans.

In a statement, Asda shared: "Measuring only 70cm long and 30cm high, they’re the perfect size for a gnome and have just enough room in the back for a compact Christmas shop."

They continued: "The fleet of five Gnome Delivery vans will be turning heads and raising smiles as they zip up and down the pavements, supplying free tiny Asda shops to the doors of hundreds of houses in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

"Each tiny shop in the back of the vans will include Asda’s award-winning Exceptional mince pies (as seen in the advert) alongside a selection of other small, delicious festive treats.

"Residents receiving a Gnome Delivery simply need to open the tiny van and take their delightful free delivery inside."

Where will the Gnome Delivery be available?





Asda Gnome Delivery vans will be visiting homes on the following dates:

London - Monday, December 9

Cardiff - Tuesday, December 10

Manchester - Wednesday, December 11

Leeds - Thursday, December 12

Glasgow - Friday, December 13

People living in these areas can nominate their home to be in with a chance of receiving deliveries from the gnome-sized vans.

Those interested in this can apply on the website here.

Asda’s gnomes will also be gifting one lucky resident in each city with a £100 Asda gift card.

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, says: “We’ve been blown away by the love customers have for our gnomes and our pint-sized Gnome Delivery vans are a really fun way for us to keep spreading that joy this Christmas.

"Our Christmas range is all about helping our customers to have their best Christmas ever with our vast array of incredible festive products all at unbeatable Asda prices, and additional touches like these little vans delivering free festive treats are the cherry on top.”