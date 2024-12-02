At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, November 28 the issue of councillor safety was brought councillor Lee Parsons of the opposition Independent group.

Mr Parsons said: “Following recent and past events when members have been threatened with violence, what measures are the council going to implement to ensure the safety of its members.”

His question was answered by the council’s deputy leader Helen Cunningham (Labour) who explained that the chief executive Steve Vickers was organising a “comprehensive briefing” for councillor on the issue.

Ms Cunningham said that this meeting would explain “what resources” could be provided to councillors in line with the recommended best practice on the issue from the WLGA ( Welsh Local Government Association) and LGA (Local Government Association).

In addition, Ms Cunningham said that Gwent Police have “also offered” to note councillors home addresses in their internal dispatch system.

This would provide a “critical marker” to prioritise any incidents reported to them.

Ms Cunningham explained that councillors would need to “opt in” to this safety measure.

She said: “I have also been in discussions with our officers and counterparts in Torfaen (borough council) on member safety.

“As part of that work our next wellbeing session will focus on this exact area in order to gather the range of experiences and perspective members have on this work as it progresses.”

Mr Parsons said that he had attended an online workshop run by the LGA on safety where he was told that letters to desists were sent by local authority legal times. to people threatening councillors with violence.

He said: “They already have safety devices that have name tags that record, they should be implemented to all members in Wales.

He wondered why there is “such a disparity” in the way councillors safety is being treated the LGA in England and the WLGA in Wales.

Mr Parsons wanted the council to bring up safety concerns with the WLGA “not only” for the sake of Blaenau Gwent councillors but every councillor in Wales.

Ms Cunningham said: “I also attended the online training by the LGA it was very comprehensive and covered a huge amount.

“We are looking at purchasing loan working devices and they will be loaned to members on request.”

She added that Mr Parsons’ concerns would be taken up with the WLGA.

Mr Parsons responded: “We need to have this discussion with the WLGA because no member should be frightened to leave their house or hold a street surgery.

“These recording devices will capture any threats of violence we receive and anything else.

“They should be implemented as soon as possible.”