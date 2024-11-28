Supermarket shoppers across Gwent are being urged to donate long-life items to help people facing hunger and hardship.
Tesco stores in Newport, Abergavenny, Blackwood, Cwmbran, Pontypool and Chepstow are taking part in the supermarket's 12th annual winter food collection, with donated items going directly to the charities Trussell and FareShare.
Ken Murphy, Tesco Group CEO, said: “Our partners tell us they’ve seen even more families needing their help and they expect demand to increase this winter, so we’re encouraging south east Wales customers to donate whatever they can.
"With frontline charities and foodbanks facing exceptionally high demand this year, pre-packed donation bags make it easy to make a big difference to someone else’s Christmas."
Tesco is making its pre-packed customer donation bags available at stores. The bags, which typically cost between £2 and £3, are pre-filled with healthy and nutritious long-life items and can be paid for at the checkout until November 30.
The donated food is passed to FareShare and Trussell.
