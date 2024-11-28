The Flood Recovery Grant Scheme from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council will be available to residents who have suffered internal flooding as a result of the recent storm.

Cllr Helen Cunningham, deputy leader and cabinet member for place and environment, said: “I’ve been out in communities affected by flooding in our borough and have seen for myself the sheer devastation this has brought on people and families, especially in the run up to Christmas.

"Council staff continue to be in the areas affected supporting residents with clean-ups and making sure they can access all the available support.

“Our Flood Recovery Grant Scheme will mean a payment of £1,000 for eligible residents affected by flooding.

"This is in addition to the Welsh Government scheme and other discretionary payment and hardship schemes we have helped people to access.

"We remain committed to supporting our communities rebuild and recover and are hopeful this grant scheme, together with the other support available, will help go some way to help them with restoring their homes and belongings.”