The new and improved shop in Caldicot is now at 6 Wesley Buildings. It was previously on Newport Road.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives.

The new Caldicot shop has a modern look with a seating area.

It is open Monday to 6am to 7pm and Sunday 7am to 6pm.

Shop manager Claire Stead said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Caldicot. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”