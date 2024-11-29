A Monmouthshire town has a new Greggs store after it relocated to a larger unit in the town centre.
The new and improved shop in Caldicot is now at 6 Wesley Buildings. It was previously on Newport Road.
The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives.
The new Caldicot shop has a modern look with a seating area.
It is open Monday to 6am to 7pm and Sunday 7am to 6pm.
Shop manager Claire Stead said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Caldicot. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
