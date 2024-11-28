There are about 700 volunteers at Welsh Water visitor attractions across Wales, who have given more than 16,000 hours of their time to support conservation efforts.

Michelle Impanni, volunteering manager at Welsh Water’s visitor attractions, said: “Through strong partnerships with Welsh charities, voluntary organisations and community groups, we’re not only enhancing and protecting our beautiful landscapes but also building meaningful relationships between the volunteers and site teams, including our rangers.

"These community projects are opening up new opportunities for more people to experience the many benefits of nature. It’s truly rewarding to see how these collaborations are making a lasting difference for both the environment and the well-being of everyone involved.”

Welsh Water is asking for Welsh charities, voluntary and community groups and not-for-profit organisations to get involved in volunteering at the five visitor attractions across Wales - Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs, Elan Valley, Llandegfedd Lake, Llys-y-frân Lakes and Llyn Brenig.

To get involved contact volunteer@dwrcymru.com for more information.