The four individual bp pulse charging bays – rapid 50kW – have been installed in the car park and are now open to use.

In line with its Plan A commitment, M&S is targeting becoming a net zero business across its value chain and operations by 2040.

Georgia Konten, store manager at M&S Chepstow, said: “It’s fantastic to be part of the latest wave of M&S stores in the UK to offer bp pulse charging bays.

"We’ve seen more and more of our customers driving electric cars so now we’ll be able to make shopping all that bit easier by providing a convenient charging spot while customers stock up on those all-important M&S essentials! We’re so excited for customers to start using it.”

Sacha Berendji, director of operations at M&S, said: “The new bays include rapid charge points, making it quick and convenient for customers to charge while they shop. It's also an important part of our Plan A roadmap to Net Zero by 2040."