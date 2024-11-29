In a UK first, practitioners and individuals in charge of premises or vehicles where any of these four special procedures are performed must complete an infection prevention and control course and their premises and vehicles must meet strict safety standards.

The new measures, introduced by the Welsh Government, aim to reduce the hygiene and safety risks of these special procedures, such as bloodborne infections, by making sure only licensed practitioners can operate and procedures are only performed in approved premises and vehicles.

A national register will publicise all valid licence holders and approval certificate holders in Wales.

Deputy chief medical officer for Wales, Keith Reid said: “The compulsory licensing scheme ensures that both clients and practitioners are protected, and I am pleased the measures have been widely welcomed by the industry.

“We want to see these special procedures take place hygienically, safely and in appropriate environments and the licensing scheme will provide assurance that the appropriate standards are being met."

Marie Lowe, owner of Miss Rie's Tattoo Studio in Newport, said: "It's good news for the special procedures industry that these new rules are now in place. They will be important in ensuring a consistent approach is taken by all practitioners across Wales and our clients know they are having a procedure by a licensed person in a safe and clean environment."