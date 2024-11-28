Sustainability is a priority of Sian and Ian Hindle, who founded La Creme Patisserie in 2005.

And it has recently paid dividends for the company which has achieved Compass Cymru's ‘advanced supplier’ status within Foodby UK Procurement, as a direct result of implementing its latest sustainability action plan and development of new plant-based products.

The family business has committed to taking steps to reduce its carbon emissions with the aim to become a net zero enterprise.

Eldest son Rob Hindle, who is operations director at the company, said: “We are committed to taking action where it matters and we have identified a number of priority areas for emissions reduction, building our social impact and preventing waste. We are developing a plan to limit our impact on the climate and build our resilience going forward.

“We will review our performance in the year and track where we have done well and the areas in which we could do more and act upon those findings.

"Within 12 months, we plan to commit to a certification scheme to demonstrate our commitment and credibility in this area. This will be aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative and other needs of our business and customers.”

The business has already saved up to £1,000 a month in reduced waste costs and has made a pledge to sourcing locally, supporting farmers, and collaborating with other local businesses to create circular economy solutions.

Iain Cox, of Eco Studio, said: “La Creme Patisserie is a brilliant example proving that improvements made within the business really do have an impact - especially when it comes to trade buyers and their commitments to work with suppliers that demonstrate sustainability credentials."