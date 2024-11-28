Women's rights activists gathered in Chepstow to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
The vigil, organised by Women's Rights Network Wales, aimed to raise awareness about the prevalence of male violence against women and demand increased accountability for perpetrators.
Volunteer Louise Birt said: "Sixteen per cent of all crime reported in Gwent is related to domestic violence.
"Shockingly, victims of sexual offenses are nearly 40 per cent less likely to see their abusers brought to justice compared to those who have experienced other forms of crime.
"We urge Gwent Police to prioritise these cases and ensure that sexual offenders are held accountable for their actions. The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2024 calls for #NoExcuses from agencies involved in the management of violence against women. Make this a priority."
