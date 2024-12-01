Cllr Yvonne Forsey told colleagues nitrogen dioxide levels recorded at a series of monitoring stations in the city showed levels of the pollutant were down.

“It makes a difference to all of us – particularly to anybody who has asthma or similar conditions,” she said.

Cllr Forsey is the cabinet member for climate change, and was presenting the council’s new Air Quality Action Plan to colleagues.

The findings were met with surprise by one councillor, who noted the proximity of the motorway to some residential areas of Newport.

“What effect does the M4 have on air quality in the St Julians area, where we have long periods of [heavy traffic] each and every day?” asked Cllr Allan Morris.

Cllr Forsey said “extensive monitoring” indicated air quality in St Julians “is improving… to the extent that the levels of pollution are well under the recommended levels”.

St Julians councillor Phil Hourihane said he had spoken to scientific officers to better understand the air quality levels for his ward.

“I assure you they are within reasonable levels, which quite surprised me because I’m concerned about the standing traffic on the motorway,” he told Cllr Morris.

The new council report sets out the council’s plans for tackling air pollution over the next five years, and one strategy is to invest in more electric vehicles for the council’s fleet.

Cllr Rhian Howells, the cabinet member for assets, said nearly half of the council’s fleet is currently made up of zero-emissions vehicles.

She said there is a “picture of improving emissions across the city”.

Five of the 11 Air Quality Management Areas in Newport, located along the M4, are “showing such a sustained reduction in emissions they are likely to be revoked in the long run – that’s a really good result,” she added.