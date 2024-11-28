A broken-down vehicle has been recovered from a main road during rush hour in Gwent.
Concerned locals in Cwmbran spotted a police vans and congested traffic along Avondale Road.
One concerned resident wrote: “There’s a flatbed truck along with police vans.”
Reports of congestion took place around 16:20pm.
Traffic is estimated to be delayed by 7 minutes as a result of the recovery operation that took place.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “It was a broken-down vehicle- the picture appears to be it being recovered.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here