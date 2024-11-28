A broken-down vehicle has been recovered from a main road during rush hour in Gwent.

Concerned locals in Cwmbran spotted a police vans and congested traffic along Avondale Road.

One concerned resident wrote: “There’s a flatbed truck along with police vans.”

Reports of congestion took place around 16:20pm.

Traffic is estimated to be delayed by 7 minutes as a result of the recovery operation that took place.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “It was a broken-down vehicle- the picture appears to be it being recovered.”

 